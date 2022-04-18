Neenah man involved in alleged police chase in Manitowoc County

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has made contact with a man involved in an incident. Brownsville PD previously issued a release searching for a man wanted after taking payment for a truck that he never delivered. Following payment, the man avoided contact with the individual who paid for the truck, according to […]
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
A Mississippi murder suspect who got pregnant in jail, then was released and then rearrested threw herself on the mercy of the court Monday and entered an open plea to manslaughter. Sentencing is set for May 27 for Jessica Aldridge, whose attorney, Cynthia Stewart, unexpectedly made an open plea on...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was endangered and led police on a chase last week died by suicide, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Zachary Sawyers, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was reported missing and endangered Friday morning. Friday afternoon, he was involved in a chase with Horry County police, who […]
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Joplin police officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly was assaulting another officer, the police department said. The shooting occurred late Saturday after officers attempted to check on three people walking in an alley, police Capt. Trevor Duncan said. One of the people...
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials responded to a car crash involving a police officer in Jefferson County Monday afternoon. Reports say the Arnold police officer’s car was hit near the parking lot of Dollar General on Jeffco Blvd. at Miller Rd. Officials transported the officer to the hospital. The...
A Youngstown Police Officer is uninjured after being shot at during an incident on the city's North Side Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us someone reportedly shot at an officer near a Dollar General on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue. Officers chased after the running man, now identified as 43-year-old Tawhon Easterly, reports said.
A report of a fight involving a knife at an Iowa City mobile home park has led to the arrest of a wanted Quad Cities man. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies and Iowa City Police responded to the Sunrise Village manufactured housing community on Scott Boulevard just before 2:15 Sunday morning for a fight involving a knife. Arriving officers found a victim with cuts all over his face and chest.
A West Liberty man allegedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour as he fled from Johnson County deputies early Sunday morning. A 2002 Acura RSX being driven by 19-year-old Khonethavanh Lovan of West Liberty was reportedly speeding southbound on Highway 1 near Morse Road just after 1:15am, travelling 81 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. The deputy activated his lights and siren, and at one point Lovan reportedly slowed down as if he were going to pull over. But he allegedly sped back up and continued fleeing the officer, reaching speeds of well over 100 miles per hour.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police recovered the body of a man who was accused of leading authorities on a two-county chase last week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 36-year-old Zachary Sawyer’s body was found by Horry County police near Watertower Road on Friday after authorities said he led them on a chase through Horry County, then Georgetown County and then ending in Horry County.
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Police say they arrested an unlicensed, drunk driver after a high-speed pursuit on I-39 on Saturday. According to police, Craig Kehl, 49, of Ottawa, was at the intersection of East IL Route 2 and I-39 around 9:30 p.m. when officers tried to pull him over. However, police said […]
TOWN OF FRANKLIN (WLUK) -- A woman was killed in when her SUV rolled over Friday morning in Manitowoc County. Sheriff's officials said they were called to Hillcrest Road, east of Highway T, just before 4:45 a.m. They determined a 70-year-old Whitelaw woman was headed east on Hillcrest when she lost control and went off the road. The vehicle hit the ditch on the south side of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.
Comments / 0