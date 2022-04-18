ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho gas prices dip slightly

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ihda_0fCoultT00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.37/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.35/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.83/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.16/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

  • April 18, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
  • April 18, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)
  • April 18, 2019: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
  • April 18, 2018: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)
  • April 18, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
  • April 18, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
  • April 18, 2015: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
  • April 18, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
  • April 18, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
  • April 18, 2012: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Montana- $4.03/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $4.04/g.
  • Boise- $4.49/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.51/g.
  • Spokane- $4.23/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.23/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We've now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia's war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride."

