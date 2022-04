Looking for some fun this week in the Augusta-area? The Augusta GreenJackets are playing their first homestead of this season, and guests will get to check out the Atlanta Braves' World Champions trophy during one of the games. The springtime tradition of the Garden City Festival is back at Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Downtown Augusta will be seeing a music festival this weekend featuring several artists. There are also some high-energy musical theater-themed events happening. Here are more details on...

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO