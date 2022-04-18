ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannin County, GA

GBI identifies hiker found dead along Appalachian Trail

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 23 hours ago
Unidentified hiker The GBI is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a deceased man believed to be a hiker on Springer Mountain found on January 21, 2022.

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A man found dead along the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County was from Pennsylvania.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Stephen Lucan Ryan, 41.

The GBI asked for the public’s help to determine who he was after his body was found on Springer Mountain off the Benton MacKaye Trail on Jan. 21.

Investigators released a forensic artist’s sketch of the man and images of his boots, clothing, and equipment.

Ryan’s clothing was still with him: a small gray t-shirt, a gray fleece long sleeve shirt and tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30x32.

He also had several jackets with him including a Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover and dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece.

Investigators also found several items with the man’s body including his size 10.5 Keen brand hiking boots, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment and a small black folding shovel.

The GBI did not reveal a cause of death.

The GBI says the identification was possible because of the work of the FBI, GBI Crime Lab, and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

CBS 46

Family identifies 10-year-old killed in house fire

Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.
LOGANVILLE, GA
The Independent

Woman has both arms amputated and part of colon removed after horrific dog attack

A South Carolina woman lost both of her arms after she was viciously attacked by dogs.The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs around 10.30am Monday at a home on Ball Road in Honea Path.The mother-of-three had to be airlifted to a medical facility after the attack. Officials said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed as well. Ms Waltman might also have to have her oesophagus removed, according to local reports.“This is the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” Amy Wynne, Ms Waltman’s sister, told WYFF...
PUBLIC SAFETY
