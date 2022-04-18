GBI identifies hiker found dead along Appalachian Trail

Unidentified hiker The GBI is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a deceased man believed to be a hiker on Springer Mountain found on January 21, 2022.

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — A man found dead along the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County was from Pennsylvania.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Stephen Lucan Ryan, 41.

The GBI asked for the public’s help to determine who he was after his body was found on Springer Mountain off the Benton MacKaye Trail on Jan. 21.

Investigators released a forensic artist’s sketch of the man and images of his boots, clothing, and equipment.

Ryan’s clothing was still with him: a small gray t-shirt, a gray fleece long sleeve shirt and tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30x32.

He also had several jackets with him including a Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover and dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece.

Investigators also found several items with the man’s body including his size 10.5 Keen brand hiking boots, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment and a small black folding shovel.

The GBI did not reveal a cause of death.

The GBI says the identification was possible because of the work of the FBI, GBI Crime Lab, and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

