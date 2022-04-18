ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Katie Adelstein is running Boston for early cancer detection

By James Bartlett
Boston Globe
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"I remember thinking I could NEVER run a marathon." I ran in high school on the spring track team. As an adult, I would run the annual 5K Turkey Trot and occasionally run charity 5K but anything longer was out of the question. I am now 51 years young, and I...

www.boston.com

Boston Globe

Heidi Richard is running Boston after a late cancer diagnosis

"I’m not going to be fast, but I’m going to find my joy out there on that course." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating.
#Boston Marathon#Nyc Marathon#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#K Turkey Trot#Detectogether#Emt#Brookline Fire
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Boston

Massachusetts has played a significant role in U.S. history. Four presidents were born in the state, and eight presidents graduated from Harvard. In addition, many noteworthy businesses started in Massachusetts, Dunkin' Donuts, New Balance, Sam Adams, Boston Beer, Fidelity, and many more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Marathon security plans pay off

BOSTON — At checkpoints up and down the Boston Marathon Finish Line, security teams were busy Monday opening bags to check on what people were carrying closer to Boylston Street. “It takes 30 seconds, and everybody’s bag is checked. It just gives a better sense of security, " Ali...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marlborough police search for missing teenager

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Police say Lillian Campbell, 16, is in the company of a 20-year-old man. They traveled out of state and may have been in the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area the evening of Friday, April 15, according to police.
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Boston, Massachusetts

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Those who are "crazy" about Barbecue may choose locations such as Kansas City, Texas, or even Austin, Texas, for their barbecue dining experience. It's worth noting that there are a handful of places in the Boston area that specialize in barbecue cuisine. You don't have to travel far to get your fill of Barbecue, sauce, and Southern sides like brisket, ribs, wings, and burnt ends. Here is a list of the top five barbecue restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

No Wonder They Don’t Serve Portuguese Food at Boston’s Fenway Park

Massachusetts has one of the largest Portuguese-speaking populations in the nation, second only to California. So why is it you can't get a linguica sandwich at Fenway Park?. I think it's because most of the people in the Bay State who identify as Portuguese are in Bristol and Plymouth Counties and not Boston or Suffolk County.
MedicalXpress

Outcomes better with open hysterectomy for early cervical cancer

Open surgery for radical hysterectomy offers early-stage cervical cancer patients a lower recurrence rate and a higher disease-free survival rate at 4.5 years than a minimally invasive surgical approach, according to the final results of the Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer (LACC) study presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology's Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, held from March 18 to 21 in Phoenix.
HOUSTON, TX

