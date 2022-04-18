Mental Toughness: Tips for Expanding Your Emotional Vocabularly

Every single human experiences emotions. The secret of mentally tough people is being able to accurately identify their emotions as they occur. Doing this is important because emotions that aren’t acknowledged can lead to people making irrational choices that can ruin relationships. We caught up with Mental Toughness expert, Eric Rittmeyer for tips on expanding your emotional vocabulary.

About Eric

Eric is a former U.S. Marine and is an expert in the field of mental toughness and emotional intelligence (EQ). He speaks to audiences all over the country, teaching executives and sales professionals how to overcome the limits brought on by fear and emotions, and replace them with clear, concise critical thinking that gets results.