ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller attends Bay Area Strikes Back Tour w/ Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbuquerque, New Mexico Mayor Tim Keller attended the Bay Strikes Back tour on Saturday (16th) at the Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque....

metalinsider.net

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico April 15 – April 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 15 – April 21 around New Mexico. Apr. 16 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Lombardo
KOAT 7

The pilgrimage to El Sanctuario de ﻿Chimayó is back

CHIMAYO, N.M. — The Chimayó village in northern New Mexico may be small, but its influence is anything but. Every year during Holy Week, an average of 300,000 people make their way to El Sanctuario de Chimayó. The church is known to have healing properties and bring blessings to those that seek them.
RELIGION
KTSM

Ruidoso Albertsons provides fire victims with food, hope

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albertsons in Ruidoso is giving back to the community that’s been devastated by the McBride fire, as employees wanted do something for the community, especially those who have nowhere to go. The store’s director, Harley Estes says there was no hesitation when it came to this idea which prompted […]
RUIDOSO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Exodus#Testament
KTSM

Two new food spots open at Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are welcoming two new food spots to the family. Nopal Nation, a locally owned and operated outdoor patio and grill, will open at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso for their grand opening is set for this Saturday, April 16. The new venue will […]
KRQE News 13

FBI looking for info on 2021 Navajo Nation homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for information on the individual responsible for the homicide of Lee Michael Pahe. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual. On July 26, 2021, around 12:52 p.m. Lee Michael Pahe was found dead from a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Los Lobos founding member Francisco González has died at 68

Francisco González, a founding member of Los Lobos, has died. He was 68. In the early 1970s, González joined fellow musicians Louie Perez, David Hidalgo, Cesar Rosas and Conrad Lozano to form one of East LA's most eclectic bands. Los Lobos paid tribute to González on its Instagram...
MUSIC
Variety

Bob Dylan Announces Imminent West Coast Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. The question of whether and when Bob Dylan will go further west in his concert dates was resolved Monday morning, as the artist’s website revealed a run of 14 new shows, all of them along the west coast, commencing not much more than a month from now. The first of the newly announced shows is May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and the last is June 18 in San Diego. In-between will come concerts in Seattle, Eugene, Redding, Oakland and Los Angeles. The latter two California cities will each get a three-night stand in a...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy