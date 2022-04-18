Construction Continues with New Project in Traverse City

A new construction project is underway in Downtown Traverse City.

Road workers are resurfacing Garfield Avenue from Hannah Avenue to E Front Street.

This will lead to the change from a four to three lane avenue, with bike lanes south of Eighth Street.

All businesses in the affected areas will remain open.

People walking downtown are asked to follow the road signs indicating these changes.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the first week of May.