Traverse City, MI

Construction Continues with New Project in Traverse City

By Lauren Creighton
 23 hours ago
A new construction project is underway in Downtown Traverse City.

Road workers are resurfacing Garfield Avenue from Hannah Avenue to E Front Street.

This will lead to the change from a four to three lane avenue, with bike lanes south of Eighth Street.

All businesses in the affected areas will remain open.

People walking downtown are asked to follow the road signs indicating these changes.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the first week of May.

Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial projects filed in Williamson County for new construction, renovation

Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our weekly commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial projects have been filed recently in Williamson County under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Traverse City, MI
