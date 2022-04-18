The Hilarious Reason Billie Eilish Apologized To The Crowd At Coachella

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.Find all the updates from this year’s festival below

