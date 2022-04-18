ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

The Hilarious Reason Billie Eilish Apologized To The Crowd At Coachella

By Natalie Morris
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

After a landmark Coachella performance, Billie Eilish can now check being a headliner at a celebrity-filled music festival off her bucket list. She also gets credit for being the youngest talent to ever be the main act at the annual festival hosted in Indio, California, according to Page Six. While Eilish...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Petition Calling for Kanye’s Removal From Coachella Passes 30,000 Signatures

A petition calling for the removal of the artist formerly known as Kanye West from Coachella’s 2022 lineup has now surpassed 30,000 signatures. In a description for the Change.org petition, which has ties to a Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fan account on Instagram, petition organizer Caramello Marie said Coachella and other entities “should be ashamed of themselves” for associating with Ye. The petition also argues that West has recently “been threatening actual bodily harm on others.”
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Indio, CA
Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More to Perform at 2022 Oscars

The Academy is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Oscars ceremony. On Tuesday, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced that Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform tracks nominated in the Best Song category during Sunday's 94th Oscars. Beyoncé...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Travis Scott
The Independent

Coachella 2022 – live: All the updates from the California music festival as day 2 begins

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.The festival leads the pack when it comes to innovative lineups. Two of its top-billed artists (Harry Styles and Billie Eilish) are under 30, while further down the carefully curated bill you’ll find some of the buzziest new acts around – Koffee, Amyl and the Sniffers, Rina Sawayama – mingling with old school staples such as Spiritualized and The Avalanches.Find all the updates from this year’s festival below
FESTIVAL
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Weeknd Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella If He Doesn’t Get Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Paycheck – Report

The Weeknd, Kanye West's replacement as one of the headliners at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reportedly wants the same bag Ye would've received or else. The Weeknd has allegedly demanded that he be paid the same $8.5 million that was supposedly allotted to Kanye for the Coachella performance. Otherwise, the "Hurricane" singer says he won't perform at all, according to Page Six today (April 6). Hours prior, The Weeknd was announced as the headlining act with Swedish House Mafia to replace the Donda 2 rapper-producer at the popular music festival.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Music Festival#Music Industry#Insider
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Every single Coachella headliner and lineup poster since the California festival began

Ahead of Coachella’s highly-anticipated return – following a pandemic induced three year hiatus – we’ve backtracked through the event’s musical evolution. From its early 2000s rock years to more recent pop and rap marquee names, we’ve also included every single one of the festival’s iconic lineup posters. 1999 - Beck, Rage Against the Machine, ToolCoachella’s inception into the world of festivals perfectly aligned with the post-grunge era, hence, its inaugural headliners of influential rock bands, Rage Against the Machine and Tool. Also on the bill were the experimental sounds of Beck, who rose in popularity in the 1990s with his...
MUSIC
E! News

Pour One Out For These Exes Who Once Stole Our Hearts at Coachella

Watch: Kanye West DROPS OUT of Coachella 2022 Lineup. They once were flower-crowned head over heels in love for each other, but not anymore. For some couples, stepping out at Coachella can be seen as a big relationship milestone. After all, many who live in Hollywood flock to the California desert every year to kick off festival season.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Travis Scott performs impromptu set at Coachella after party

Travis Scott didn’t make an official appearance at Coachella 2022 this weekend, but he did perform at a nearby after party. According to TMZ, the rapper arrived at the Bootsy Bellows shindig in La Quinta around 3 a.m. and jumped into the DJ booth for an impromptu set. Performing...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Brings Sporty Style to Her Showstopping Coachella Performance

Last night at Coachella, Billie Eilish made history by becoming the festival’s youngest ever headliner—and she did so in the utmost style. Emerging onto the darkened stage in an enormous deconstructed puffer jacket, the 20-year-old pop star dropped the coat to the floor to perform her opening number, “Bury a Friend,” revealing a classic Eilish look underneath: a baggy tee with a graffiti print, matching cycling shorts, wrist warmers, and stacks of chunky silver necklaces. The final, perfectly sporty, touch? A pair of white sneakers and knee pads, of course. (Eilish recently announced that she was also working with Nike on her own style of Air Force 1s, but the sneakers she wore yesterday actually came from the PSNY x Nike Air Force 1 collection, created in collaboration with Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of the cult New York brand Public School.)
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy