Mac Miller death: Man who dealt rapper fentanyl sentenced to more than 10 years in prison

By Alexa Mae Asperin
fox5ny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - One of the men convicted in the 2018 death of rapper Mac Miller was sentenced Monday to 131 months — just shy of 11 years — for his role in supplying the late rapper fentanyl-laced pills which led to his fatal overdose in 2018....

