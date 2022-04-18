ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

Inmate convicted to addtional jail time in Anamosa State Penitentiary assault

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, inmate Brandon Thoma was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an assault that took place at the Anamosa State Penitentiary back in April...

www.kcrg.com

Female Inmate Found Dead at Linn County Jail

[UPDATE THURSDAY, MARCH 25 9:10 AM] The Linn County Sheriff's Office reports the female inmate found unresponsiveness in a female cellblock at the Linn County Jail early Thursday morning was 31-year-old Malorie S. Hults of Cedar Rapids. Hults was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center after being found at approximately...
LINN COUNTY, IA
