Interest and camaraderie are way up for Malverne’s softball program, which has a reborn JV squad to go with a varsity off to a 4-4 start and showing a high compete level. “We used last year as a building block,” coach Nick Moreno said. “We brought back a bunch of starters who really improved over the past 10 months. We have great team unity and I think we’re going to be competitive every time we step on the field.”

MALVERNE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO