Watch "Branching Out: A Nat Geo Earth Day Adventure" here. With Earth Day fast approaching, it's time to figure out what to watch. With tons of eco-related shows to watch on every streaming platform, it can be difficult to decide where to start! From National Geographic's "The Secrets of Whales" to the awe-inspiring intensity of "Explorer: The Last Tepui" on Disney+, there's a nature documentary for everyone. But what if you're looking for something that's more fun for the whole family?

