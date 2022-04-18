Scott Area Landfill closed for high wind Monday

BRIDGEPORT - A small earthquake shook part of far southern Saline County late Monday night. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the 2.2 magnitude quake struck at 11:03 p.m. Monday approximately five miles east of Bridgeport. It was centered north-northeast of the E. Rose Hill Road/S. Woodward Road intersection.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police and Fire Authorities responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash up Little Cottonwood Canyon, at White Pine Chutes, near mile marker 8 of State Route 210. “SR-210 travelers! There is a multi-vehicle crash at White Pine...
Strong winds caused power outages in several cities across the Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Port Isabel police say they responded to multiple calls due to the strong wind gusts, adding that they continue to patrol the area looking for any power poles that may have been blown down. Officials...
After being picked up by a tornado and found dangling from a tree, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition. Miriam Rios was severely injured when an EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph ripped through her family's house in Texas. After an EF-3 tornado swept apart her family's mobile...
(DENVER, Colo.) A storm system will hit the Mile High City Monday with cold temperatures, high winds and snowy conditions. The snow is predicted to drop mostly before noon. Travel will be hazardous along the I-70 from east Denver to Limon due to blowing snow and poor visibility.
Tonight: Chance of showers, breezy at times, low 53. Wednesday: Morning showers, turning windy, pm storms, high 68. Light rain showers continue around our area this evening as a system is nearing our area overnight into Wednesday. This will give us a brisk breeze at times overnight, with on and off rain showers, but temps nearly 20 degrees above normal in the lower 50s.
Look for partly cloudy skies and gusty winds across much of Southern California Monday. A wind advisory is in place for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties through 3 p.m. We are expecting afternoon temperatures to continue to climb through Wednesday, when a high of 87 is forecast for downtown. Strong Santa Ana winds […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pickwick Avenue will be closed between Elm and Cherry Street for approximately three weeks. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21 for stormwater improvements associated with private development. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The dry conditions continue to take their toll on KELOLAND, as area lake and rivers remain low. With very little snow and ice melt for much of KELOLAND, streamflow on area rivers will be watched closely. This map shows the streamflow in South Dakota....
Cooler temperatures and rain made their way into the Bay Area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will continue to soak the region Monday morning and turn to scattered showers with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon, forecasters say. According to the National Weather Service, rain...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley due to the anticipation of strong wind gusts ahead of a robust storm system moving into the Texas Panhandle. WHEN: Monday, March 21st 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. WHO: Austin • Brazos •...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Expect more cloudy conditions Monday with scattered showers. Highs will range from 79 to 84 degrees with variable winds coming from the northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few showers leeward. Expect numerous showers for Kaua'i...
A few showers will remain possible through the night as the colder wind rushes into the region. Wind chills will fall into the 20s with air temperatures into the 30s by early Wednesday. Although a few showers will be possible, we are not expecting widespread heavy precipitation. The chilly weather...
UPDATE 4:45 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service has issued several wind advisories in effect Tuesday for counties in our area. They are below. Several wind advisories have been issued for our area for Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect from 1...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will take on the Peoria Rivermen in the semifinals of the President’s Cup Plalyoffs. Game one in the best of three series is Wednesday night at the TaxSlayer Center at 7:10 p.m.
Comments / 0