The march towards the come back to the court for Roger Federer continues and in a rather rapid manner. The multiple Swiss champion, who hasn't played an official match since last year's quarter-finals at Wimbledon, is thrilled to take the racket back in his hands and return to giving magic to his fans and, in recent days, is also stepping up the publication of content on social media that portray him during training.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO