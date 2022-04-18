ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Murder trial set to begin for Panama City teenager

By S. Brady Calhoun
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A man whose first murder trial ended in a mistrial will head back to court Tuesday.

Abel Ortiz, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Ed Ross during a drug-related robbery at a home on Panama City Beach in 2019.

A jury was seated in the case Monday.

Calhoun County Murder Trial Postponed

Prosecutors said Ortiz, a teenager at the time of the shooting, then confessed the crime to his teacher. Prosecutors added Ortiz also confessed to the killing when he was interviewed by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite this evidence the original jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

Big alligator with missing foot stops traffic on Florida road

April 12 (UPI) -- A driver in Florida captured video of the moment a large alligator missing a front foot walked across the road, bringing traffic to a temporary halt. Daniel Kaufman said he was driving on Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice when he spotted the large gator dashing into the road and stopped to take video.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
