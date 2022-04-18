Man wanted for aggravated domestic violence in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man is wanted in Attala County on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic violence.Family first: Gov. Phil Bryant turned to welfare officials to rescue troubled nephew
Attala County deputies said they responded to a call about an assault on Attala Road in the Green Acres Subdivision on Sunday, April 10. Bailey Parker Coleman was accused of assaulting a relative. He was not at the home when deputies arrived.
The victim filed an affidavit for an aggravated domestic violence against Coleman. Anyone with information about Coleman can call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-289-5556.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0