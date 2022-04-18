ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Man wanted for aggravated domestic violence in Attala County

By Rachel Hernandez
 23 hours ago

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man is wanted in Attala County on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic violence.

Attala County deputies said they responded to a call about an assault on Attala Road in the Green Acres Subdivision on Sunday, April 10. Bailey Parker Coleman was accused of assaulting a relative. He was not at the home when deputies arrived.

The victim filed an affidavit for an aggravated domestic violence against Coleman. Anyone with information about Coleman can call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-289-5556.

