H-E-B named one of the most successful grocery stores in the country

H-E-B was recently named one of the most successful food and grocery retailers in the country, according to Financial news company 24/7 Tempo. (Courtesy of H-E-B LP)

A financial news and opinion company recently ranked H-E-B as one of the most successful food and grocery retailers in the country – something Texans already know. The San Antonio-based grocery giant was ranked No. 15 out of 50 by 24/7 Tempo.

For its ranking, 24/7 Tempo consulted and reviewed the "Top 50 Food and Grocery Retailers by Sales" article that was released by the respected food industry publication Supermarket News in 2021. H-E-B was also ranked in the No. 15 spot in the ranking by Supermarket News.

Per the article from 24/7 Tempo, companies don't always break out food sales from sales of pharmacy items and other items. So, its list reflects the most successful retailers who sell food and grocery products, not necessarily those who have the highest sales of such items.

Walmart received first place in the ranking, while Amazon followed in second. Kroger took third and Costco was fourth, respectively.

While 15th place isn't first, let's not underestimate how our local H-E-B has beaten similar giant company brands in other studies. In January, H-E-B was named the second-best grocery retailer in the nation – behind Amazon – in a study from Dunnhumby, a UK-based global consumer research company .

That's just one recognition out of many in the past two years.

In October 2020, H-E-B ranked first for its delivery accuracy in a mystery shopping study from Ipsos, a global research firm. A report from KPMG, a global network of professional firms, also named H-E-B as the second-best company with the best customer experience in July.

H-E-B was also named Grocer of the Year in 2020 for its efforts during the pandemic in the annual Dive Awards, a grocery industry publication.

