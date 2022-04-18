ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Central York teacher accused of threats pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for $100 fine

By Dylan Segelbaum, York Daily Record
 19 hours ago

A former elementary school teacher in the Central York School District pleaded guilty Monday to disorderly conduct and was fined $100 following allegations that he threatened to shoot people and infect others with COVID-19 after maintenance staff removed a plastic barrier in his classroom .

Chad Gerrick, 51, of West Manchester Township, who was a sixth-grade teacher at Sinking Springs Elementary School, had been accused on Oct. 8, 2021, of stating that he'd shoot everyone at the Central York Educational Service Center if he became infected with the novel coronavirus.

Gerrick appeared for his preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf, during which the York County District Attorney’s Office dropped a charge of terroristic threats.

“Chad Gerrick is a good man and was a great teacher for 27 years,” said Chris Ferro, Gerrick’s attorney, in a statement. “While I wish these charges had never been filed, I’m glad that we were able to get the case resolved and the original charge dismissed.”

“Although I’m confident Chad would have been found not guilty at trial, this resolution allows him and his family the ability to move forward now and put this unfortunate situation behind them,” he added.

Gerrick, he said, made a statement out of frustration and in jest and did not intend to cause any harm. But Ferro said that could have caused alarm and public inconvenience.

In a statement, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said, "In cases such as this we seek to determine outcomes based on the totality of circumstances to include any potential safety issues and input from victims, as we did in this case, and came to what we all believe is an appropriate outcome."

The Central York School Board unanimously voted in 2021 to terminate Gerrick .

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Ex-Central York teacher accused of threats pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for $100 fine

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

