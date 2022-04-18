ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oil and Gas prices effective April 18, 2022

By Staff reports
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2gCI_0fCohWQP00

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4:12 p.m. EST Monday.

Natural Gas —$7.74 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.718; Mid-grade: $4.025; Premium: $4.242; Diesel: $4.720

Yesterday – Regular: $3.721; Mid-grade: $4.008; Premium: $4.234; Diesel: $4.715

Year ago - Regular: $2.634; Mid-grade: $2.882; Premium: $3.115; Diesel: $2.909

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Monday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$103.50

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$91.50

COMPLETION

Dewey: Staghorn Petroleum II LLC; The Replacement 18-16-34 No. 1H Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 34-18N-16W; 800 barrels oil per day, 913,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 14,460.

Love: Command Energy Operating LLC; Corsair No. 1-11 Well; SW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 11-08S-01W; 32 barrels oil per day, 22,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 6,750.

INTENT TO DRILL

Beaver: Encino Operating LLC; Just No. 3 Well; C NE1/4 of 01-02N-21E; TD 7,900.

Caddo: Arnold Oil Properties LLC; Saunders No. 1-6 Well; S1/2 N1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 of 06-10N-10W; TD 13,780.

Dewey: Blake Production Co. Inc.; Cypress 1816 No. 1-35H Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 35-18N-16W; TD 16,908.

Wheeler Energy LLC; Ferguson No. 1-15 Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 of 15-17N-16W; TD 4,300.

Ellis: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Word 31/30 PA No. 1H Well; W1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 30-18N-24W; TD 20,172.

Grady: Warren American Oil Co. LLC; Henson No. 4-23 Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 23-05N-05W; TD 12,525.

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 127-2HO Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 11,686.

Murray: Fairview Production Co. LLC; NW Sulphur Oil Creek Unit No. 18 Well; N1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 24-01N-02E; TD 1,500.

Okfuskee: 3Fearns LLC; University No. 2-7 Well; E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 of 07-12N-09E; TD 3,650.

3Fearns LLC; University No. 3-7 Well; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 of 07-12N-09E; TD 3,650.

Stephens: Continental Resources Inc.; Leon No. 2-26-23-14XHM Well; W1/2 W1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 14-01N-04W; TD 20,403.

Continental Resources Inc.; Leon No. 3-26-23-14XHM Well; C E1/2 E1/2 (BHL) of 14-01N-04W; TD 20,253.

SOURCE Enverus

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico

Murphy Oil Corporation has started production from its King's Quay floating production system in the Gulf of Mexico. — Murphy Oil Corporation has achieved first oil from the Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai field development project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as production began through its King’s Quay floating production system.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caddo, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Grady, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
rigzone.com

Permian Drilling Permits Hit All-Time Monthly High

Horizontal drilling permits for new wells in the Permian hit an all-time high in March, with 904 total permit awards, Rystad Energy said. Horizontal drilling permits for new wells in the Permian Basin hit an all-time high in March, with 904 total permit awards, driven by elevated oil prices and production demand, Rystad Energy said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog

Shale explorers in the Permian Basin chewed further into their supply of ready-made wells for a 20th straight month, leaving the smallest inventory of low-cost wells in the biggest U.S. oil field in more than half a decade. The number of wells that have been drilled and await a frack...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy