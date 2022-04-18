Oil and Gas prices effective April 18, 2022

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4:12 p.m. EST Monday.

Natural Gas —$7.74 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.718; Mid-grade: $4.025; Premium: $4.242; Diesel: $4.720

Yesterday – Regular: $3.721; Mid-grade: $4.008; Premium: $4.234; Diesel: $4.715

Year ago - Regular: $2.634; Mid-grade: $2.882; Premium: $3.115; Diesel: $2.909

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Monday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$103.50

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$91.50

COMPLETION

Dewey: Staghorn Petroleum II LLC; The Replacement 18-16-34 No. 1H Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 34-18N-16W; 800 barrels oil per day, 913,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 14,460.

Love: Command Energy Operating LLC; Corsair No. 1-11 Well; SW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 11-08S-01W; 32 barrels oil per day, 22,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 6,750.

INTENT TO DRILL

Beaver: Encino Operating LLC; Just No. 3 Well; C NE1/4 of 01-02N-21E; TD 7,900.

Caddo: Arnold Oil Properties LLC; Saunders No. 1-6 Well; S1/2 N1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 of 06-10N-10W; TD 13,780.

Dewey: Blake Production Co. Inc.; Cypress 1816 No. 1-35H Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 35-18N-16W; TD 16,908.

Wheeler Energy LLC; Ferguson No. 1-15 Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 of 15-17N-16W; TD 4,300.

Ellis: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Word 31/30 PA No. 1H Well; W1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 30-18N-24W; TD 20,172.

Grady: Warren American Oil Co. LLC; Henson No. 4-23 Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 23-05N-05W; TD 12,525.

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 127-2HO Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 12-17N-06W; TD 11,686.

Murray: Fairview Production Co. LLC; NW Sulphur Oil Creek Unit No. 18 Well; N1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 24-01N-02E; TD 1,500.

Okfuskee: 3Fearns LLC; University No. 2-7 Well; E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 of 07-12N-09E; TD 3,650.

3Fearns LLC; University No. 3-7 Well; E1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 NW1/4 of 07-12N-09E; TD 3,650.

Stephens: Continental Resources Inc.; Leon No. 2-26-23-14XHM Well; W1/2 W1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 (BHL) of 14-01N-04W; TD 20,403.

Continental Resources Inc.; Leon No. 3-26-23-14XHM Well; C E1/2 E1/2 (BHL) of 14-01N-04W; TD 20,253.

SOURCE Enverus