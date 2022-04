Less than a week after discovering the bodies of his slain son and parents, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk spoke at their funeral and prayed for their killer. “Pray for us,” said Hawk, who spoke briefly at the end of the Thursday service, before leading the final worship song. “At the same time, pray for whoever did this, that law enforcement, when they find them, if they’re not in a firefight and they don’t kill them, that God will give me and my pastor an opportunity to go and preach to them and tell them who God is. They obviously don’t know.”

GRANTVILLE, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO