Amarillo, TX

Amarillo organizations marking Earth Day with various events, cleanup

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
 23 hours ago
Amarillo is inviting the community to participate in the celebration of Earth Day, April 22, with several events across the city throughout the week.

Kicking off Earth Day festivities, the Don Harrington Discovery Center in partnership with the American Chemical Society will celebrate our home planet with its sold out event, "Chemists Celebrate Earth Day." The event will include hands-on learning, listening to guest presentations, and participating in interactive demonstrations as those attending learn about the scientific side of our planet.

The following day, Saturday, April 23, Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, in partnership with DHDC, will host its Earth Day celebration including living specimen presentations from Texas Master Naturalists, Panhandle Archaeological Society, The Wild Hanburys, Palo Duro Bee Club and bug expert Kathleen Guerrero. Individuals are welcome to experience the local wildlife at the nature center while attending each table's activities.

The event will be held at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center, located at 2301 North Soncy Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities are included with the price of admission.

"Earth Day is vital to us taking care of our planet and to educate our current future generations on what needs to happen for us to be able to live here," said Jennifer Noble, community engagement manager for DHDC. "We really want people who live here in Amarillo to know what wildlife we have, and what plants grow here in the Panhandle and what we can do to sustain that."

Community members are also invited to join the Amarillo Zoo and the city's Parks and Recreation Department with the annual Thompson Park Clean Up from 9 a.m. 12 p.m. Saturday in Thompson Park. The cleanup will be followed by crafts and activities provided by the Amarillo Zoo to encourage discussion over conservation topics.

To volunteer to clean up, individuals are encouraged sign up online or by phone with the Amarillo Zoo Education Department at (806) 670-0792 or zooeducation@amarillo.gov .

To continue the Earth Day celebrations, the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association, in partnership with Snack Pak 4 Kids, will host its "Spring Recycled Art Show" and "Earth Day Reception." The event will be held April 25, 5-7 p.m. in the Blank Spaces Art Gallery, located at 2406 SW 3rd Ave. The event will include a collection of art pieces created from recycled materials.

Individuals can also participate by picking up trash throughout the community. In support of this, the city of Amarillo's Public Works Department has placed 24 roll-off containers throughout the city to collect the extra trash. Locations for the containers include Amarillo East Library, Amarillo Southwest Library, Eastridge School Park, San Jacinto Park, Thompson Park and Bones Hooks Park.

These disposal locations will be available until Sunday, April 24. The Public Works Department will also be collecting bulky items throughout the week. Individuals are encouraged to call (806) 378-6813 to have their bulky items disposed of.

