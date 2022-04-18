ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Feds won't file civil rights charges against former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke in shooting death of Laquan McDonald

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnheO_0fCofNEA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bttTI_0fCofNEA00
Jason Van Dyke will not face federal charges in death of Laquan McDonald 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday announced they will not be filing any charges against former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was released from custody in February, after serving 3 ½ years in prison for second-degree murder, following his 2018 conviction by a Cook County jury.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery for fatally shooting McDonald in 2014. In early 2019, Cook County Criminal Court Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke to 81 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Van Dyke served about half that 81-month sentence, because he was eligible to take time off his prison term for good behavior while in custody.

Van Dyke's release after less than four years in prison was a disappointment for some activists and members of McDonald's family, who have called for more charges against him. The Rev. Jesse Jackson is one of the people, along with Bishop Tavis Grant and other members of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, who had been calling for federal civil rights charges to be brought against Van Dyke.

However, on Monday, U.S. Attorney Jon Lausch's office announced Van Dyke would not face any additional federal charges.

"The decision not to pursue a federal prosecution is consistent with Department of Justice policy and was made in consultation with Mr. McDonald's family. U.S. Attorney Lausch has spoken with a representative of Mr. McDonald's family on multiple occasions over the past three years, including recently, to discuss the factors the Department of Justice considers when deciding to bring a second prosecution. The family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution, and the Office respects their position," Lausch's office said in a statement.

The U.S. Attorney's office first opened an investigation in McDonald's death in April 2015, six months after McDonald was shot and killed, and the investigation has remained active and ongoing ever since

Federal prosecutors noted that pursuing a civil rights case against Van Dyke would not be a simple matter of retrying the state case that already resulted in a conviction.

"Federal prosecutors would need to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Van Dyke willfully deprived Mr. McDonald of a constitutional right. To do that, prosecutors would have to prove not only that Mr. Van Dyke acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids, but also that his actions were not the result of mistake, fear, negligence, or bad judgment. It requires federal prosecutors to prove beyond a reasonable doubt what Mr. Van Dyke was thinking when he used deadly force, and that he knew such force was excessive. The federal law presents a very high bar - more stringent than the state charges on which Mr. Van Dyke was convicted," Lausch's office said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors also said, even if they managed to convict Van Dyke, a federal judge would have to factor in his previous 81-month prison sentence in the state case when sentencing Van Dyke, along with "the fact that Mr. Van Dyke served his state prison sentence with conduct entitling him under state law to be released early; and the fact that Mr. Van Dyke no longer is and never again will be a police officer.:

"Given these factors, there is a significant prospect that a second prosecution would diminish the important results already achieved," Lausch's office wrote.

Lausch's office also cautioned against drawing any conclusions from their decision in the Van Dyke case about the likelihood of filing civil rights charges against police officers in future criminal cases.

"The Department of Justice remains committed to investigating allegations of excessive force by law enforcement officers and will continue to devote the resources required to ensure that credible allegations of civil rights violations are thoroughly examined," Lausch's office said.

Comments / 55

Blue Line Wife
3d ago

THANK GOD!!!! Congrats Jason. You're finally free and can start rebuilding your life!!

Reply(5)
23
Paul Cummins
3d ago

Good decision should of never been locked up from the get

Reply(8)
25
Chase Robin
3d ago

this is why I don't understand why Gangbangers and all of those killers Don't understand who their real enemies Are!!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Trial for accused serial scammer Candace Clark postponed after prosecutor and judge get COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has postponed the trial of accused serial scammer Candace Clark for nearly two months on Monday, after both the judge and the prosecutor in the case came down with COVID-19.Jury selection had been set to begin Monday, but the judge in the case announced it was being postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." Sources tell the CBS 2 Investigators both the judge and the prosecutor in the case have contracted COVID-19, prompting the delay.The trial is now set to start on June 3.More than two years ago you first heard the name, Candace Clark. In...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Law & Crime

‘Check That VIN Number’: Federal Agent Busted Suspected Proud Boy Who Allegedly Sent Menacing Texts to Him During Jan. 6 Investigation

An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
PLANTATION, FL
KWQC

Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals on Monday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection to the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10. In a press release, officials said Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was arrested near Chicago on charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Civil Rights#Sentencing#Laquan Mcdonald 00 29#Department Of Justice
CBS Chicago

ISP: Person wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was injured following a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning. Illinois State Police said around 3:37 a.m., Troopers received information regarding a victim of an expressway shooting from the Chicago Police Department. The victim was at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Interstate 94 northbound was closed around 4:22 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 6:31 a.m.No further information was immediately available. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Bill on Gov. Pritzker's death would crack down on organized retail crime in multiple ways

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen smash-and-grab retail thefts happen across the Chicago area – in the city and suburbs alike. Now, a new law waiting on Gov. JB Pritzker's signature will make it easier for police to catch these criminals. Full text of the bill, HB1091 As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, this comes as the continued trend of smash-and-grab retails thefts has begun to affect the city and state's bottom line – in lost tax revenue, lost retailers, and other ways. The Magnificent Mile...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora Police Department fires Officer Jonathan Olsen, says he sent threatening voicemails

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Aurora Police Department has fired one of its officers after an investigation found he had sent multiple threatening voicemails to a teen. Officer Jonathan Olsen was fired in connection with a complaint first issued last year. On Saturday, April 24, 2021, a man came to the Aurora Police Department's front desk and said his teenage child had received numerous threatening voicemails on their cellphone. The phone number from which the calls were coming turned out to be that of a personal phone belonging to an Aurora police officer. The Aurora police Division of Investigative Services...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy