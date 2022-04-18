What to know before bringing your pup to ‘Bark at the Park’

SAN DIEGO – On Monday, the San Diego Padres will welcome man’s best friend to watch the game from Gallagher Square for their annual “Bark at the Park” event.

However, before you and your furry friend make your way downtown, officials say there are a few things to be aware of.

All dogs in attendance must meet the following requirements to be admitted into the event:

Have up-to-date Rabies, DAPPv and Bordetella vaccinations (proof of vaccination required at entry)

Dogs should be on flea and tick prevention

Dogs should not show any sign of a flea or tick infestation

Must be socialized to avoid issues with other animals or people/children

Dogs must wear a collar with a current ID tag

Must not be wearing a flexi-lead or leash longer than six feet

Collars must be properly fitted, no pinch or choke collars permitted

Must be licensed

In addition to the above requirements, only one pet is allowed per pet parent. Attendees must also sign a release waiver before arriving at Petco Park, which can be filled out HERE .

Padres officials say that the team retains the right to refuse entry as they see fit.

Monday’s game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds will begin at 6:40 p.m.

