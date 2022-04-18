Wichita Riverfest buttons now on sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita River Festival hosted a launch party on Monday, April 18 to start selling buttons for Riverfest 2022 .

In attendance were Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVIII Barry Schwan , the Wichita Wagonmasters and Mayor Brandon Whipple.

“This is a big deal not just for us gathering together finally after two years of really uncertainty, but also to stimulate our local economy, those small businesses that really depend on stuff like Riverfest to really stay where they need to be,” Whipple said.





Early bird adult buttons are $10 and child buttons are $5. On May 6, the cost of adult buttons will be raised to $15. You can purchase your button at any Meineke Car Care Center in Wichita, Derby and Hutchinson.

A Riverfest button can get you into all concerts and most events for free. The concert lineup for Riverfest 2022 will be released on Wednesday, April 20.

Riverfest 2022 will run from Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 11.

For more information, visit wichitariverfest.com .

