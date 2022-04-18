ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Riverfest buttons now on sale

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDKGK_0fCoeBk500

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita River Festival hosted a launch party on Monday, April 18 to start selling buttons for Riverfest 2022 .

Wichita Riverfest names new president and CEO

In attendance were Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVIII Barry Schwan , the Wichita Wagonmasters and Mayor Brandon Whipple.

“This is a big deal not just for us gathering together finally after two years of really uncertainty, but also to stimulate our local economy, those small businesses that really depend on stuff like Riverfest to really stay where they need to be,” Whipple said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drMr5_0fCoeBk500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQnD6_0fCoeBk500

Early bird adult buttons are $10 and child buttons are $5. On May 6, the cost of adult buttons will be raised to $15. You can purchase your button at any Meineke Car Care Center in Wichita, Derby and Hutchinson.

A Riverfest button can get you into all concerts and most events for free. The concert lineup for Riverfest 2022 will be released on Wednesday, April 20.

Riverfest 2022 will run from Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 11.

For more information, visit wichitariverfest.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Wichita Wind Surge releases another unknown logo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has released another unknown logo. According to Tim Grubbs, the director of broadcasting and team travel, the logo was a top contender against the Wichita Wind Surge. The logo features what appears to be a green character wearing a boat captain’s hat behind a helm. The logo […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita Eagle

Sale of church paves way for major riverfront development near Wichita ballpark

Laham Development and Birds Eye Holdings have purchased the Metropolitan Baptist Church on west Douglas and plan to transform the property into a mixed-use development just north of Riverfront Stadium. The Riverfront Village development “could include restaurants, retail, entertainment, office, medical, downtown living and the arts,” according to a news...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Wind Surge introduces alter ego: ‘Turbo Tubs’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge will transform into the club’s alternate identity – Turbo Tubs – during every Thursday home game of the 2022 season, excluding May 5, Cinco de Mayo. The team says the Turbo Tubs are a tribute to Wichita. “The wind...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Whipple
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas Turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Wichita Riverfest#Ksnw#Riverfest 2022#Meineke Car Care Center#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Popular Wichita barbecue restaurant seized by the state will reopen, owner says

A longtime Wichita barbecue restaurant that was seized earlier this month over nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes will reopen on Tuesday. Derek Cochran, the owner of Pig In Pig Out at 1003 E. 13th St., said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into too much detail about what led to the March 10 seizure by the Kansas Department of Revenue other than to say that a “misstep” occurred.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

12-year-old Kansas driver goes airborne, flips car

COLBY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 12-year-old boy and two passengers have only minor injuries following a crash in Thomas County. The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. on Country Club Drive, just north of Veterans Memorial Drive. The 12-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle accelerated […]
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy