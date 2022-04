During the conference realignment run of the early 2010s, Conference USA attempted to assert its power by adding a number of Sun Belt programs to its roster: Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Western Kentucky. The Sun Belt responded by adding football programs. Georgia Southern found quick success, while Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina have become two of the most celebrated programs in the Group of Five.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO