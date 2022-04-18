Jorge Diaz-Johnston’s Roommate Charged With Murder In His Death

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Charges have been filed in the murder of the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz.

Police charged Jorge Diaz-Johnston’s roommate, Steven Yinger, with his death.

Back in January, Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a landfill 87 miles from where he was last seen in Tallahassee.

An autopsy later found that he died from strangulation.

Diaz-Johnston was known for being a plaintiff in a historic lawsuit that cleared the way for same-sex couples to marry in Miami-Dade County.

Yinger is now charged with first-degree murder.