Miami, FL

Jorge Diaz-Johnston’s Roommate Charged With Murder In His Death

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Charges have been filed in the murder of the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz.

Police charged Jorge Diaz-Johnston’s roommate, Steven Yinger, with his death.

Back in January, Diaz-Johnston’s body was found in a landfill 87 miles from where he was last seen in Tallahassee.

An autopsy later found that he died from strangulation.

Diaz-Johnston was known for being a plaintiff in a historic lawsuit that cleared the way for same-sex couples to marry in Miami-Dade County.

Yinger is now charged with first-degree murder.

NuevaAurora2021
3d ago

Why do they need to hide the fact that they were lovers, in a relationship, in other words it looks like Manny Diaz and his family is ashamed to admit that his brother was gay. Past college age it's the door to the closet to call a man the man his roommate.

Reply(8)
2
CBS Miami

Florida Teen Dead After Exchanging Gunshots With Another While Wearing Body Armor

OCALA (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old is dead after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor. It happened in Belleview, which is just south of Ocala. Police charged 17-year-old Joshua Vining with aggravated manslaughter.  They say he and Christopher Leroy Broad were taking turns shooting each other when Broad was struck. Vining was found doing CPR on his friend when first responders arrived. A second teen has been charged with providing false information to police about the incident. And a third told officials he recorded the incident using Snapchat on his phone. Both Vining and the unidentified teen are being charged as adults. Police didn’t say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.
OCALA, FL
Miami, FL
