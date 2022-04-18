UPDATE: 3-Alarm Fire in San Francisco’s West Portal Contained; Firefighter Injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A three-alarm fire that damaged three buildings in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood Monday has been contained, with one firefighter suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire spread to multiple buildings and caused the partial collapse of one structure, according to authorities.

Around 11:35 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department was called to the 300 block of West Portal Avenue. In a tweet, firefighters said it was a roof fire that generated lots of smoke.

The fire grew to two alarms and firefighters reported a partial collapse of the building located at 309 West Portal.

Around 12:25 p.m., firefighters said the fire grew to three alarms, affecting three buildings. In response, the 300 block of West Portal has been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been located at 15th Avenue and West Portal.

The SFFD response to the fire has blocked West Portal at 14th Avenue and forced Muni to provide shuttle buses to cover both K Ingleside and M Oceanview service. Outbound K Ingleside and M Ocean View lines are switching back at West Portal Station.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted that the fire had been contained. One firefighter was injured but would be OK, according to fire officials. No other injuries were reported.

The fire damaged three buildings, impacting six addresses. None of the buildings involved were residential, fire officials said. City services are at the scene to provide assistance to businesses and employees.

The fire appears to have been accidental due to construction.