ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UPDATE: 3-Alarm Fire in San Francisco’s West Portal Contained; Firefighter Injured

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APY7E_0fCobgwh00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A three-alarm fire that damaged three buildings in San Francisco’s West Portal neighborhood Monday has been contained, with one firefighter suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire spread to multiple buildings and caused the partial collapse of one structure, according to authorities.

Around 11:35 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department was called to the 300 block of West Portal Avenue. In a tweet, firefighters said it was a roof fire that generated lots of smoke.

The fire grew to two alarms and firefighters reported a partial collapse of the building located at 309 West Portal.

Around 12:25 p.m., firefighters said the fire grew to three alarms, affecting three buildings. In response, the 300 block of West Portal has been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been located at 15th Avenue and West Portal.

The SFFD response to the fire has blocked West Portal at 14th Avenue and forced Muni to provide shuttle buses to cover both K Ingleside and M Oceanview service. Outbound K Ingleside and M Ocean View lines are switching back at West Portal Station.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted that the fire had been contained. One firefighter was injured but would be OK, according to fire officials. No other injuries were reported.

The fire damaged three buildings, impacting six addresses. None of the buildings involved were residential, fire officials said. City services are at the scene to provide assistance to businesses and employees.

The fire appears to have been accidental due to construction.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead by ‘Multiple Gunmen’ In San Francisco’s Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead by “multiple gunmen” in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at the northern end of the Buchanan St. Mall urban greenbelt, San Francisco police said. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived at the scene. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died of injuries. SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that multiple gunmen were involved. He also asked the public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal Crash Blocks Montague Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fatal crash blocked a portion of Montague Expressway in San Jose early Friday morning. San Jose police said the collision involving two vehicles happened in the area of Montague and N. 1st St. in North San Jose. shortly after 1 a.m. Police investigators at the scene of a fatal crash at Montague Expressway and N. 1st. St. in San Jose, April 22, 2022. (CBS) The crash shut down Montague Expressway in both directions. Hours later, morning traffic was still impacted as police conducted the investigation. KCBS Radio reported the crash was the result of a police chase involving a carjacking. #SanJose: Montague Expressway is closed in both directions at 1st Street due to a crash that was the result of a police chase involving a car jacking. Avoid the intersection. Trimble or Tasman are good alternates now. #KCBSTraffic LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/Y7FgBUiC4C — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 22, 2022 This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Neighbors Rally To Keep San Francisco YoYo’s Restaurant Open

By Reed Cowan, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) –- KPIX 5 viewers are the reason our follow up story about a restaurant in jeopardy is up and running. We first told you the story of Joseph and Lydia at a mom and pop eatery called YOYO’s on Pacific. Their landlord had sent them a letter for more money. For Joseph and Lydia, it was too much, having survived the pandemic. Lydia told us she may have to close her doors. Fast forward three days later, and KPIX viewers came forward to save YOYO’s. “We love them. They are a part of this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wawona, CA
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Portola, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Claremont, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arson Suspect Arrested In Massive San Jose Home Depot Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a person suspected of starting the massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot last week. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen was scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning along with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, the San Jose Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), to announce the arrest and offer details of the investigation and charges. A team from the ATF has been investigating the April 10 fire on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road just west of Almaden Expressway in South San Jose. The fire reached five alarms triggering a response by more than 100 firefighters and sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky visible for miles. The fire also prompted a shelter-in-place for the nearby Hillview South neighborhood and continued to smolder for two days. No injuries were reported.  
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M Ocean View#Firefighters#Shuttle Buses#Accident#Cbs Sf#Sffdpio#Sffd
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Vallejo: police investigate early morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a shooting in the area of Maher Court and Admiral Callaghan Lane around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning, officials say. The victim at the time of the report, was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation. Police also […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two San Francisco police officers and a former officer arrested

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Francisco Police Department has announced the arrest of two police officers and a former officer Tuesday. On August 9 of 2021, SFPD was conducting a routine inventory check and found that there was a missing firearm. During an investigation, it was discovered that retired police officer Mark Williams was The post Two San Francisco police officers and a former officer arrested appeared first on KION546.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy