North Marion SkillsUSA squad tastes success

The Huskies come away from the state competition with gold and silver medals and wealth of good experiences

After a two year Covid-19 hiatus, the SkillsUSA team at North Marion High got to experience a state competition at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas April 15-16.

And what an experience it was as one member of the team discovered gold. Caedyn Laninga won the gold medal for his carpentry skills. But he wasn't alone as Shawn Ostrander nabbed a silver medal in the Related Tech Math competition.

According to coach Sherie Moran, Laninga's gold medal is a first for the chapter that she established in 2016. That first incarnation had only two members.

Both Laninga and Ostrander are awaiting word on whether they will get the opportunity to compete in Atlanta, Georgia for national competition.

But those two were just the tip of the Oregon SkillsUSA iceberg for North Marion.

Other members who received recognition or participated in the Oregon contests (no advancement opportunity) were:

Joseph Havel — gold — Safety Participation.

Thomas Bonser â€“ silver — Safety Participation.

Joseph Havel & Thomas Bonser — 4th place — Mobile Robotics.

Leonardo Medina, 5th place — Safety Participation.

Shawn Ostrander & Raymond Magana — 6th place — Mobile Robotics.

Also competing for North Marion's program were Le Medina & David Snow, Mobile Robotics; Joshua Williamson, Carpentry; and Mason Malensek, Welding-SMAW.

Co-advisors Sherie Moran and JR Rogers both noted their pride in all of their contestants, with or without the medals and ribbons.

"They are all winners in my book," Moran said. "It takes courage, and sometimes a bit of a hard push, to put yourself out there, but it is worth the effort for the experience and satisfaction of a job well done."

