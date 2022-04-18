Ozarks Fox news update: 4/18/22

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks FOX’s Sarah Scarlett brings some top headlines Mike Landis and her will be covering in their show at 6:30 and 9. The biggest story: A homicide in Lebanon.

Dillion Bacon is in jail without bond after being charged with murdering his girlfriend, 21-year-old Megan Glasser, on April 16th. Glasser’s family spoke out saying Glasser was loving, fun, and was adored by her son. The family also says anyone in a domestic violence situation should “get out, seek help and commit to it, your life just may depend on it.”

CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3rd, however, a judge in Florida voided the mandate for different types of public transportation. The judge said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

Now more than 70% of Springfield has access to internet. Joel Alexander with City Utilities tells OzarksFirst that crews are 62% done around Kansas Expressway, and 46% finished around Clay.

These stories and more are coming on Ozarks FOX at 6:30 and 9 tonight. Watch the video above to learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.