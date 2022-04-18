ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannin County, TX

Guilty verdict in Fannin County home invasion case

By KTEN News
KTEN.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — A jury has found a Fannin County man guilty on all counts for his role in a 2017 home...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County murder suspect surrenders

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — There's been a break in a Fannin County murder case that dates back to last August. The sheriff's office said Carmen Renee Cuba, 37, turned herself in to law enforcement on Wednesday. Cuba has been on the run since August 3 following the shooting death of 48-year-old J.C. Campbell in a Ladonia parking lot.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonham, TX
State
Texas State
County
Fannin County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Honey Grove, TX
Newswatch 16

Verdict in Wayne County murder trial

HONESDALE, Pa. — A guilty verdict has been reached in the retrial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Wayne County. Cole Dufton of Pleasant Mount was found guilty Thursday morning of killing Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. During closing arguments, the prosecution...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Woman shot, killed at cemetery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating a shooting at a cemetery that left a 52-year-old woman dead and a second victim suffering from minor injuries. The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the Cavalry Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Wade
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Home Invasion#Kten
KCEN

1 person dead after shooting in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 52-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Killeen, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Killeen Police Department. Investigating police say the incident happened around 5:03 p.m. in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Per a news release, when police arrived to the scene they located two victims with gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy