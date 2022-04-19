ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax Day: Here’s What You Need To Know About Filing Your 2021 Taxes

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKzmX_0fCoXwtF00

(CNN) — With so much going on this year it’s been hard to focus on things like filing your taxes.

Nevertheless, the IRS still expects you to file your 2021 return and pay whatever you still owe by the filing deadline, which is Monday for most taxpayers.

If you haven’t filed yet, here are answers to some key questions that will help you through the process:

Do I have to file by April 18?

Ideally, yes. But if that proves difficult — or you’re just not in the mood — drop what you’re doing this minute and file for an automatic six-month extension by using Form 4868 .

Of course, there are some taxpayers whose filing deadline is later than April 18. They include residents of Maine and Massachusetts, whose official filing date is April 19. And the deadline is a month or more later for people living in federally declared disaster areas , as well as US taxpayers living outside of the United States on April 18.

If I do owe money, when is that due?

For most people, you have to pay any remaining 2021 income taxes that you still owe by the April 18 filing deadline, even if you get an automatic six-month extension to file.

What if I don’t pay on time?

You will have to pay even more than you owe, because you’ll be slapped with penalties and interest.

If you really can’t afford to pay on time, and you have a good reason for why, you can make your case to the IRS by attaching a statement to your return when you file. If the IRS accepts your explanation, it may waive the late payment penalty. At a minimum, you need to show that your failure to pay is not the result of “ willful neglect .”

To show that, try to pay what you can when you file, even if it’s not the total balance. If that’s not possible and you’re really behind, you may be able to set up a repayment plan with the IRS.

What if the IRS owes me money?

If you file an accurate return electronically, and are owed a refund, the IRS will likely have that money sent to you or direct deposited into your bank account within 21 days of receiving your return.

You can check the status of where things stand by using the IRS online tool Where’s My Refund?

If you’re not legally required to file a 2021 tax return because your income was too low, you may want to file a return anyway since you’re likely due a refund thanks to the enhanced child tax credit and other tax breaks that you are eligible to claim even though you don’t owe income tax.

I was working remotely for much of 2021. Will that affect my taxes?

It depends. If you worked from a state other than the one where your employer is based, you could be subject to the income tax rules of two or more states.

At the very least you’ll likely have to file more than one state tax return for 2021, which will cost you more if you’re paying someone else to prepare your taxes.

And in some instances — primarily involving five states that have so-called convenience rules — you may even be double-taxed on the same income.

The advanced child tax credit is so confusing. How should I handle that on my tax return?

Good news: You are not imagining things. The child tax credit is causing headaches for both filers and tax pros alike.

There were a lot of temporary changes made to the child tax credit just for 2021. For starters, it was raised to $3,600 per child ages 5 and under, and to $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

It was also temporarily made fully refundable for 2021, meaning you can get the maximum amount of the credit even if it exceeds your federal income tax liability.

But here’s where the real confusion comes in: The IRS likely has already sent you half the credit you’re entitled to (six months’ worth) through monthly checks sent out between July and December.

You should have gotten a letter from the IRS in the past couple of months detailing what you’ve been paid already. That’s an amount you will need to report on your return. And then you will have to claim the other half of the credit you’re owed, which you will get by way of a refund .

I got an IRS letter saying it sent me a stimulus check. Is that reportable and taxable?

The IRS recently mailed Letter 6475 to taxpayers who received a third round stimulus payment, which the agency started sending out in March 2021.

While the payment isn’t taxable, you should report the number from that letter on your 2021 return. The last thing you want is for there to be a discrepancy between the IRS records and what’s on your return. That will cause delays in processing your return and issuing your refund.

And you’ll want to use that number to work out whether the IRS actually owes you more by way of a recovery rebate credit , once you calculate how much more of the stimulus payment you’re due on the basis of your actual 2021 income. Taxpayers who earned less in 2021 than 2020 may be eligible for more money. The same goes for anyone who had a child last year. And for very low-income taxpayers who didn’t receive any payment, filing a return now is your chance to claim it.

I have cryptocurrencies. Do I have to report that?

It depends.

Just buying and holding cryptocurrencies are not taxable events.

But if you sold cryptocurrencies, used them to buy something or were paid in crypto, those are taxable events and must be reported.

Virtual currencies are taxed as property, or as an investment, when you sell them. To make matters more confusing, using them to buy something technically counts as selling. So you will be subject to capital gains tax when you sell them.

If you’re paid in bitcoin or other crypto, on the other hand, that will be treated as taxable income to you. So will income earned from mining or staking.

And starting next year your crypto activities will be subject to third-party reporting — meaning both you and the IRS will get the same tax forms reporting your sales and income.

I can’t get through to the IRS and have a question. What should I do?

It’s been very difficult for taxpayers and tax pros alike to reach the IRS by phone because the agency is too understaffed to handle the volume of calls.

If you’ve already invested time combing through the information resources on IRS.gov to find an answer to your question, you might consider an in-person visit to a Taxpayer Assistance Center near you.

Normally you need to make a weekday appointment. But the IRS announced that many of its Taxpayer Assistance Centers will be open to walk-ins on the second Saturday of each month through May. You can find your local office here . Call first to make sure they’ll be open on the day you want to go.

What if my tax preparer makes a mistake on my return?

Honest mistakes can happen. But remember: You are responsible for the information on your return. So review your tax preparer’s work before signing off on it.

The US Department of Justice also cautions consumers to work only with someone reputable and competent. Otherwise, you could be left liable for unpaid taxes, penalties and interest.

Telltale signs a preparer may be scamming you: They ask you to sign a blank return, will not let you review your return before filing it, or want to deposit your refund in a way you don’t understand.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Taxes#Tax Filing#Tax Day#Cnn
TheStreet

What to Do After You've Filed an Income Tax Extension

If you sent your extension in on time, it should be granted. To confirm receipt, it's easiest if you use software like TurboTax Easy Extension, since you'll get a confirmation from TurboTax within 48 hours. Our TurboTax Live experts look out for you. Expert help your way: get help as...
INCOME TAX
LehighValleyLive.com

Do I owe taxes on this inheritance?

— Son A. We’re sorry to hear about your dad. Here’s what you need to know about inherited annuities. For starters, an annuity is an insurance product, said Bernie Kiely, a certified financial planner and certified public accountant with Kiely Capital Management in Morristown. He said to get...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS News

IRS has $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds. But April 18 is last day to claim the money.

The IRS said it has unclaimed tax refunds of almost $1.5 billion — and the tax agency is urging people to act before April 18 to claim any money that's due to them. The unclaimed refunds stem from about 1.5 million taxpayers who didn't file a tax return in 2018, the agency said. Because there's a three-year period to claim the refunds, the window for getting the money will close for most taxpayers on April 18, which is this year's tax deadline for federal taxes. People in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19, 2022, to claim the refunds, due to the two states' Patriots' Day holidays.
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

How do I calculate tax on my retirement withdrawals?

Q. I have two retirement accounts: one was pulled from my paycheck before taxes, so I know that I’ll pay taxes on when I use it. The other I’ve been contributing into for 20 years with money that has already been taxed. When it comes time for the minimum distribution, how are they taxed?
INCOME TAX
CBS News

What are the penalties and interest for filing taxes late?

It's April 19, and most Americans — except for residents of Maine and Massachusetts — should have filed their tax returns by yesterday. Of course, life isn't that simple. Every year, about 20 million individual tax returns arrive in between the official end of tax season and the end of the year. Some tax payers will have filed an extension, while others may have simply delayed the pain of paperwork only to be surprised with a sizable financial penalty at the end.
MAINE STATE
CNBC

How taxes, 401(k) plans and IRAs work

Taxes, 401(k) plans and IRAs can be difficult to understand. And Americans don't spend enough time doing their taxes — on average, just 12 hours along with $230 to file the paperwork, according IRS estimates — to get the best bang for their buck. You may already have a 401(k) through your employer, but it's important to understand its role in your retirement. By learning the fundaments of your taxes and your retirement-savings options, you can make better decisions for your financial future.
INCOME TAX
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy