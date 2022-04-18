ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Richard, Brother Of Martin Richard, Completes First Boston Marathon: ‘I Did It For Both Of Us’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty-year-old Henry Richard was emotional as he completed the 2022 Boston Marathon. His brother, Martin, was killed by the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

Henry’s parents and sister Jane were there to meet him with hugs at the finish line. “It meant the world to me that they were here waiting,” Henry said.

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, was also there to give Henry his medal.

“It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Henry said. “I know Martin would have been doing it with me — so happy to finish it, that’s all I can think about.”

“I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family,” he continued.

Henry said he plans to run the marathon again in the future.

“I love this city and I couldn’t be more grateful to them and everything they’ve done for me,” Henry said. “No matter what happens, you’ve got to keep fighting, you’ll get to where you want to go.”

Henry ran with Team MR8, to raise money for the Martin Richard Foundation which promotes inclusion, kindness, and peace in Martin’s legacy.

Keflezighi ran the Boston Marathon for Team MR8 in 2018 after retiring from competitive racing. “Martin is always on my mind,” Keflezighi said. “For Henry to come in here, what a courage. What a courage, what a strength.”

