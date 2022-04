32-year-old Cody Lafferty killed after a motorcycle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 32-year-old Cody Lafferty as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Thursday in Nashville.

The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6:41 p.m. on the Interstate 24 West exit ramp at Bell Road [...]

April 18, 2022

