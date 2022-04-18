Derby Week at Churchill Downs

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner. The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown has a 6:57 p.m. ET post time on Saturday, May 7. Horse racing went from 1979 to 2014 without a Triple Crown winner, but there have been two since then: American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). The Kentucky Derby 2022 could be the start of another historic run, and top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders like Epicenter, Messier and Taiba are drawing plenty of buzz. The latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds list Epicenter as the 5-1 favorite, with Messier, Taiba and Zandon all going off at 6-1. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races, has died at the age of 31. The bay gelding was living at the Bobby Frankel Division of Old Friends Thoroughbred Farm at Cabin Creek near Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York since 2010. The farm said he died Friday night. A veterinarian had yet to determine the cause, according to the farm’s Cynthia Grisolia.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville at University of Kentucky baseball game was originally scheduled to be played on April 5th in Lexington, but was postponed due to weather. On Tuesday the two will meet at Jim Patterson Stadium. The balls pinged off the bats on a chilly...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunder Over Louisville, the official start of Kentucky Derby Week, will light up the Louisville sky on April 23, and there will be plenty of parties and viewing spots open for those who don’t know where to go for the show. The fireworks show begins...
Comments / 0