ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Corn futures climb to their highest prices in nearly a decade

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWCcX_0fCoRRMk00
A mound of processed corn is seen in the background as US President Joe Biden announces steps to ease rising consumer prices at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa on April 12, 2022. Mandel Ngan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Corn futures climbed above $8 a bushel on Monday, with concerns over the loss of exports from Ukraine and lower 2022 U.S. planting intensions lifting prices to their highest finish since August 2012.

The market is dealing with diminished supplies “due to the war in Ukraine and the planting intentions of U.S. farmers for the coming growing season,” said Jack Scoville, market analyst at The Price Futures Group. “The potential loss of Ukraine exports of corn makes the world situation tighter and could be enough to keep corn prices trending higher for now.”

“The ports remain closed and Ukraine can rail out to the European Union in limited amounts,” he said.

On Monday, corn for July delivery

CN22,

-0.06%

, the most-active contract, rose 23 1/4 cents, or 3%, to trade at $8.07 a bushel in Chicago. A settlement around that level would be the highest since late August 2012, according to FactSet data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFXdW_0fCoRRMk00
10-year chart of most-active corn futures prices. FactSet

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported earlier this month that for a second month in a row, Ukrainian corn exports are “sharply reduced.” Since the beginning of the invasion, it said its projections for Ukrainian corn exports have dropped by about 30%.

“The main foreign market for Ukrainian corn in recent years has been China, and it is unlikely that other corn suppliers can fully replace the drop in Ukraine’s exports to the country,” the USDA said. “Chinese corn imports are thereby projected down.”

The USDA also lowered its domestic corn planted area estimate to 89.5 million acres, down 4% from last year, according to its Prospective Plantings report issued on March 31.

Meanwhile, China has a COVID outbreak again and has closed some cities and some ports in response, said Scoville. “The moves are harsh but China has a no tolerance policy about the pandemic.”

He said that closings of cities and ports will “hurt the economy as people can’t make or spend money, and hurt imports as there will be fewer places to unload cargoes.”

Even so, China has been a very big buyer of U.S. corn over the last couple of weeks as they need the feed for animals, and Ukraine cannot currently offer any supply, he said.

President Biden also has said he will permit the use of higher ethanol blends in gasoline this summer in an effort to tame inflation and elevated fuel prices.

The Biden administration said last week that it will allow the summertime sale of gasoline with 15% ethanol, also known as “E15,” in an effort to control inflation and high fuel prices. The move could provide savings of 10 cents per gallon on average, according to the White House. Normally, between June 1 and Sept. 15, only a 10% ethanol blend can be sold due to current regulations.

The corn markets got a “slight boost” from Biden’s announcement, analysts at ArrowStream said in a report issued Monday.

However, U.S. ethanol stocks are currently trending above their previous five-year highs, so “we don’t see this change having a huge impact on corn demand here stateside,” the ArrowStream analysts said. Fuel ethanol is made by fermenting the sugar in the starches of grains such as corn.

Domestic stocks of fuel ethanol were at about 24.8 million barrels for the week ended April 8, according to the Energy Information Administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8d1J_0fCoRRMk00
Energy Information Administration

There’s also the possibility that the Biden administration’s plan for the use of E15 during the summer “doesn’t even make it through the courts, as [former President Donald] Trump tried the same thing and it was shot down,” said analysts at ArrowStream.

Comments / 6

Related
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol Fuel#The Price Futures Group#The European Union#Cn22#Factset#Ukrainian#Usda#Chinese
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

131K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy