ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Catherine McMullen is ready to be Clackamas County clerk

By Jaime Mathis
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Jaime Mathis: Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately.

I have lived in Clackamas County for over 35 years and during this time, Sherry Hall has been the county clerk for almost half of them. The vast majority of the elections I have participated in have been administered by her. I have always been a very engaged voter around issues and public facing candidates, but I took for granted that the actual people who make sure our elections are secure, accurate, accessible and well-run were doing just that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StUnb_0fCoPRRA00

It is crucial for voters to have correct information about what we are voting for and where to drop off our ballots. On April 18, when I looked up the official drop box sites for Clackamas County on the clerk's website, the dates for the May primary election (May 17) read "October 14th-November 3rd, 2020." After digging around the site, I finally found that official ballot boxes open 20 days before the election, when the official date of the May election was, and then counted backward 20 days to find out the earliest I could actually drop off my ballot.

Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately. As I researched her career, I began compiling a timeline of newspaper articles and media coverage on her elections-related mistakes and their cost to the taxpayers of Clackamas County. In nearly every election, Sherry Hall has made either an informational error, such as leaving key ballot measures off the ballot, or included false information that has resulted in having to reprint thousands of ballots, which cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Clackamas County's chair in 2010 said of this, "Ms. Hall neglected the single most important duty of her office -- to ensure that our elections run smoothly."

This is not a matter of ideology, but of basic competence by a fellow elected official.

State legislators make less than $40,000 per year to do the critical work of creating the laws for our state. They are compelled to run very public campaigns and face intense public scrutiny over their qualifications and their character. This is not the case with our county clerk.

Clackamas County's clerk earns an annual salary of over $110,000 and rarely makes the news during their electoral races. This means there is little, if any, public oversight or inquiry into the fitness of candidates running for this vital office in our democracy.

It is time for Clackamas County citizens to invest in their democracy by looking closely at the candidates running for county clerk in the Nov. 8 general election.

Sherry Hall came to the office of clerk in 2002 and has had 20 years to unsuccessfully prove her competence.

As of now, there are two registered candidates for the office of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall and Catherine McMullen.

McMullen is a certified elections administrator through the Oregon Association of County Clerks with a record of award-winning voter education initiatives and a track record of accurate, accessible and secure elections.

Sherry Hall does not have a campaign website and only offers the county-clerk job description in Voters' Pamphlet statements from past elections. Perhaps she thinks that by describing her job, she can do it.

Jaime Mathis is a resident of Oak Grove and works in education, policy and communications.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

County Clerk's Office preparing for May primary

May 10, primary election day in WV, is quickly approaching, and with precinct changes, knowing where to vote to ensure your vote counts is more important than ever. County Clerk Cynthia Rowan said that while just under 1,000 registered voters, out of roughly 10,000 in Lewis County, were affected by the re-drawing of precinct boundary lines, it could lead to some confusion.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo County elections clerk Ortiz refutes 'slanderous' claims of ballot mishandling

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz refuted claims his department mishandled election ballots Thursday in a lengthy public comment before the Pueblo County Board of County Commissioners. Combating unsubstantiated claims of ballot tampering, Ortiz told commissioners that his office follows Colorado election procedures, which he said many view as "the gold standard" in election processes and noted...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Oak Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County commission to host town hall on various topics

Virtual event will allow residents to express thoughts or concerns regarding homelessness, economy and public safety.In the first virtual Town Hall event of 2022 for Clackamas County Commissioners, residents are being asked to answer the question, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" The event will be held on Wednesday, April 6, from 5:30 â€“ 7 p.m. This is a completely open forum for residents to raise any hopes or concerns with the direction of Clackamas County on any topic affecting our community. Commissioners want to hear directly from residents on what they believe are the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Clerks
Portland Tribune

Sheriff candidates face off in chamber forum

Candidates' work culture, experience, and crime response mark the debate stage. Two of the three candidates for Jefferson County Sheriff met Monday to answer community submitted questions in a public forum put on by the Chamber of Commerce. The debate — between incumbent Sheriff Marc Heckathorn and his challenger, Deputy...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

2022 primary election one-month reality check

The 2022 campaigns are heating up with one month to go before the May 17 primary. The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is a month away. But with ballots appearing in mailboxes over the next two weeks, the timeline for campaigns to make their case is even shorter.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Masking still urged on public transit, Multnomah County says

The recommendation comes after a federal judge struck down the public transportation masking rule.Multnomah County's public health director issued a statement Tuesday, April 19, strongly recommending people continue wearing masks on public transportation. The recommendation comes after a federal judge on Monday struck down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement that people wear masks on planes and other forms of public transit. The Portland International Airport and TriMet have since lifted their mask requirements. "Masking on public transit is a small effort with potentially large yield in protecting our community," said Jessica Guernsey, the county's public health...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Portland Tribune

Santiago appointed to Scappoose City Council

Jeannet Santiago fills city council seat vacated by Joel Haugen earlier this year. Scappoose City Council members unanimously voted Monday, April 18, to appoint Jeannet Santiago to fill a vacant seat on the council. The City Council interviewed five applicants for the position vacated by Joel Haugen earlier this year.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County set to ban for-profit displays of human remains

The vote follows an event in Portland last year that featured an in-person pay-per-view dissection of a body.Last October, about 70 people gathered in a Portland hotel ballroom to watch the dissection of a corpse. The wife of the man whose body was dissected says she had no idea her husband's remains would be on display as part of an event with a paying audience. Now the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners is working to prevent similar events from happening. The board unanimously voted Thursday, April 17, to advance an ordinance that would make it illegal to accept payment...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Report says WashCo employees 'fear' Harrington

Washington County was compelled to release a full, albeit redacted, version of an investigator's report.A new version of the report filed by an investigator into Kathryn Harrington's alleged workplace conduct paints a more complete picture of employees' concerns and complaints about the Washington County chair. The county initially released a "condensed" report based on what Michael Tom found as he investigated allegations against Harrington. Last week, in response to an appeal from Pamplin Media Group seeking the full report, the Washington County District Attorney's office ruled the condensed version "omitted significant findings" of the full report. The latest version provided...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Columbia Daily Tribune

Roy Lovelady gears up for next phase of Third Ward campaign ahead of August election

Roy Lovelady is gearing up for the next round of campaigning for the Third Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. Lovelady aims to unseat Karl Skala, who is seeking his fifth term on the council. The pair tied in the April 5 election, with results certified last week. A special election called Friday by Sheela Amin, Columbia city clerk, will decide the seat Aug. 2.
ELECTIONS
Sandy Post

Sandy City Council to host listening session on homelessness

April 28 scheduled for public roundtable discussion with community service providers. Homelessness in Sandy has been a conversation in the community and at City Council meetings for years. This year, addressing homelessness is one of the council's goals. In working toward that goal, the council will hold a listening session...
SANDY, OR
Portland Tribune

Prineville Mayor seeks U.S. Senate seat

Mayor Jason Beebe is one of seven Republican candidates hoping to win the party nomination for the position in May primary. Since 2011, Jason Beebe's sphere of public service has been confined to the borders of Prineville. He started out as a city councilor, appointed to the position that year...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton selects Stacy Jepson as interim police chief

The deputy police chief in Eugene will begin her new position June 6, about a month after Ronda Groshong retires. Beaverton police will be led at least temporarily by a veteran of the Eugene and Hillsboro police departments following the retirement of Ronda Groshong, the city government announced Monday, April 18.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however. Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children,...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy