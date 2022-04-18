Rattlers prepare for mid-week contest versus South Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley baseball team is hoping the best of this season is still to come. And in fact that how it seems for Coach Jon Hudson and his Dolphins. Back as recently as April First, Mosley was a 5-9 baseball team. That the kind of record the folks who are a part of, and root for that program, simply aren’t accustomed to. Since a 5-4 loss up at Dothan on the first, the Dolphins have rattled off five consecutive wins, a streak that includes wins over Pensacola Catholic in extra innings. And Gulf Breeze, also in extra innings. In speaking with coach Hudson Monday, he says it’s all about staying the course, and simply executing better.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO