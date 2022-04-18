Woman Dies in Steele County Crash

An 18-year-old St. Paul woman dies in a crash in Clinton Falls Township in Steele County. According to the State Patrol, Amirah Strong was Southbound on I-35 when she drifted off the road to the left, overcorrected and lost control, entering the west ditch and rolled....
A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
According to a report from FOX9 Minneapolis Police responded to a 911 call regarding a postal worker that had been assaulted. The perpetrator, 29-year-old Justicss Lacole Smith of Minneapolis allegedly attacked a United States Postal Worker with a box cutter while he was out on his route delivering mail. When...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was struck and killed Monday morning in downtown Baltimore, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 395 and West Conway Street, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
Firefighters responding to a call about a woman struck in the southbound lanes of I-395 found the unnamed victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash temporarily blocked traffic to the I-395 ramps into and out of downtown.
The Maryland Transportation Authority is leading the investigation into the crash.
⚠️FATAL CRASH⚠️I-395 & W Conway St 21201#DowntownWest @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene of a crash reportedly involving a pedestrian. #BCFDEMS have pronounced one person dead on the scene. I-395 ramps into and out of downtown are blocked. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/WIBFV1XhCz
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 21, 2022
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard.
Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard.
“I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.
The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
A body found floating in the Susquehanna River has been identified by his wife as the man shot by police during a domestic incident last January, CBS 21 reports.The body found between Middletown and Three Mile Island is Miguel Maldonado Jr., 36, his wife, Andrea Maldonado told the outlet, identifyi…
A Mississippi woman died as the result of a crash on the interstate Monday morning. The wreck happened in Hinds County on I-55 around 9 a.m., according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Gigi Love, 42, of Brookhaven, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2007 Saturn she was a...
Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring rapper Straight Drop, has been in custody as one of three murder suspects allegedly involved in Young Dolph death and was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison for a prior federal violation. According to ActionNews5 on Tuesday, Apr. 12, Johnson, 23, pled guilty...
A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
CHASE COUNTY —A woman from Hutchinson died in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Chase County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Briana M. Lane, 32, Hutchinson, was westbound on U.S 50 three miles east of Strong City. The Nissan crossed the center...
Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
A pair of convicted felons both wanted on warrants had crystal meth in the car and a loaded gun under the seat when a South Hackensack police officer stopped them for an illegal U-turn on Route 46, authorities said. The warrants turned up after Officer Steven Oliver stopped a Chevy...
DANVILLE, Iowa – One person is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night in southeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 8:55 p.m. in the small town of Danville, northwest of Burlington. The report said an SUV driven by 24-year-old Kaitlyn Boyer, of Weldon, […]
LYND, Minn. (WCCO) — A rural Minnesota town is in shock after a young girl was shot in the head Monday afternoon.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a gun went off at a home in Lynd, which is almost three hours west of the Twin Cities.
Authorities said a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital.
Her condition is unknown.
The sheriff’s office is investigating how this happened.
Two people died Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police found Markell Felder, 37, and Patrice Harley, 31, dead at the Crossings Apartments on Ridgewood Road in Jackson. Officials say that Felder pulled a gun on Harley, who was reportedly his girlfriend and shot and killed her before...
Virginia Sheriff Investigates Easter SuicideSCDN Graphics Dept. Deputies responded to a residence on Woodstream Boulevard for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputies learned a subject in the home had assaulted another resident in the home and was armed with a handgun.
Comments / 0