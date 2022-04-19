ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Wildfire Awareness Week in Maine: What to know before burning outdoors

By Matt Hoenig
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE (WGME) -- As the weather starts warming up here in New England, the risk of wildfires is also increasing. Governor Janet Mills has declared this week Wildfire Awareness Week in Maine, and urges Mainers to educate themselves on...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
WGME

Workers from Massachusetts helped drive pandemic migration to Maine

(BDN) -- Workers from Massachusetts and other northeastern states may have accounted for most of Maine’s population growth in the first year of the pandemic, according to new jobs data. Maine saw its largest population increase in decades in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by people...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine expert offers tips to protect plants from frost, freezing

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Since longer days and warmer temperatures have arrived, Mainers may be tempted to get their gardens started. Maine saw several days last week with highs in the 60s, but it's still frost and freeze season. The experts at Skillin's Greenhouses have some tips to protect plants from a frost or freeze.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Q 96.1

Did You Know It’s Split the Seafood Bill Week in Maine?

Who doesn't want seafood and a chance to get money off the price?. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute first did a Split the Seafood Bill Day back in December of 2020. This is when we were in the thick of the pandemic and winter outdoor dining became a thing in Maine. The hearty enjoyed some memorable meals.
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Warming Up#Wgme#Mainers#Maine Forest Rangers
The Independent

New Mexico wildfires race across thousands of acres, destroying 150 buildings

Wildfires are blazing across parts of New Mexico, leading to evacuations and the destruction of around 150 buildings.The McBride Fire has grown to 4,132 acres, according to an update on Wednesday from the Lincoln National Forest in Alamogordo, around 100 miles north of the US-Mexico border.The National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Tuesday also shared satellite imagery of a fire signature near the community of Ruidoso and tweeted: “Take this fire seriously. This is a very dangerous situation.”In central New Mexico, authorities confirmed that at least one home and numerous barns, sheds and other outbuildings were damaged or destroyed...
POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
WGME

Sports betting bill heads to Gov. Mills' desk

A bill aims to allow sports betting in Maine and divvy up who would control online betting versus in-person betting. In-person betting would be allowed at casinos and off-track betting parlors, but Maine’s tribes would get exclusive rights to the lucrative mobile market in Maine, creating four online licenses.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine air remains some of cleanest in U.S., report finds

This year's “State of the Air” report from the American Lung Association found Maine air is still some of the cleanest in the country. However, some areas saw mixed progress for some of the most harmful types of air pollution. Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, and Washington counties all saw...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Thousands evacuated as wildfires again threaten Colorado

Thousands of Colorado residents were issued evacuation orders over the weekend as wildfires again swept the Boulder area, just months after blazes destroyed almost entire neighbourhoods less than 20 miles from Denver.Nearly 20,000 people were told to leave their homes on Saturday, but most of the orders were lifted later that night. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 21 percent contained and only 1,629 people remained under an evacuation order.The fire was affecting 189 acres on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.No injuries or structural damages were reported as more than 100 firefighters continued...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy