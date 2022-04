Nurseries are reopening, and racks of seeds and seedlings are popping up at local grocery stores. It's a good time to remind Vermonters who receive 3SquaresVT benefits that they can use them not only to purchase groceries but also fruit, vegetable and herb starts, as well as seeds to grow in their backyards, containers or community gardens.

