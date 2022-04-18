ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County set to ban for-profit displays of human remains

By Max Egener
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPhMl_0fCnlEdk00 The vote follows an event in Portland last year that featured an in-person pay-per-view dissection of a body.

Last October, about 70 people gathered in a Portland hotel ballroom to watch the dissection of a corpse.

The wife of the man whose body was dissected says she had no idea her husband's remains would be on display as part of an event with a paying audience.

Now the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners is working to prevent similar events from happening.

The board unanimously voted Thursday, April 17, to advance an ordinance that would make it illegal to accept payment for displaying human remains, with exceptions for funerals and medical or educational purposes.

The ordinance would allow the county to issue fines of $1,000 per violation per day. The county also may seek costs incurred by enforcing the ordinance. The board can adopt the ordinance officially at its meeting April 21.

Calling in to urge the board to approve the ordinance Thursday was Elsie Saunders, the wife of the 98-year-old Louisiana man, David Saunders, whose body was used at the event.

"I'm deeply hurt and frustrated that I was unable to save my husband from the violation of his remains," Elsie Saunders said. "I was duped by selfish and immoral people for the sake of their personal monetary gain."

When her husband, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, died last August, Elsie Saunders planned to donate the body to Louisiana State University for medical use. The university didn't accept the body, however, because David Saunders died of COVID-19.

Elsie Saunders then donated her husband's body to the Las Vegas-based company Med Ed Labs, thinking it would be used for scientific purposes. She had been referred to the company by a Baton Rouge funeral home. Med Ed Labs acquires human cadavers for medical training, according to its website.

Elsie Saunders later learned her husband's body had been acquired from Med Ed Labs by the company Death Science, which used the body for a "Cadaver Lab Class" it hosted in a downtown Portland hotel.

County officials say Death Science had no credentials. Death Science has not responded to the Portland Tribune's request for comment.

The Seattle television station King 5 News published video footage of the event, including the dissection of David Saunders' body, after a journalist attended.

David Saunders' body is blurred out in the video as a man wearing glasses, a short-sleeve shirt, a face mask and wrist-length gloves leads the dissection and handles the body. An event attendee can be seen putting on rubber gloves and touching the body. The man conducting the dissection appears to hold parts of the body in his hands and place them on a surface.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar C. Moore, who spoke to the board Thursday, went with David Saunders' nephew to identify the body after it was returned to a Baton Rouge morgue. Moore said he has attended thousands of autopsies.

"To see what had occurred to this hero's body," Moore said, "this body was not treated like any body is treated in any legitimate autopsy."

Elsie Saunders told the board she struggled to understand the "macabre curiosity" that would make someone willing to pay the $500 per ticket reportedly charged by the event's organizers.

"Could they not realize that this was once a lively, caring, loving human being?" she asked. "Added to my grief for his loss is the vision in my mind of his naked and defenseless body being dismembered like a butcher preparing an animal carcass for sale."

Multiple county commissioners bowed their heads, covered their mouths with their hands and appeared to wipe tears away while Elsie Saunders spoke.

Kimberly DiLeo, the county's chief medicolegal death investigator, told the board Thursday that Elsie Saunders learned of the pay-per-view dissection of her husband after being contacted by a reporter. A wristband on David Saunders' body at the event identified him, she said.

DiLeo, who led efforts to draft the ordinance, said she tried unsuccessfully to stop the event from happening.

"No family should bear the horror or guilt associated with learning that their loved one was placed on display for paying members of the public to autopsy and touch their organs," DiLeo said.

She convinced the manager of the hotel where the event was initially scheduled to cancel it, she said. Event organizers then relocated the event to another site. When DiLeo urged that hotel to cancel the event, the manager refused, she said.

DiLeo also reached out to the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon Medical Board, but neither agency had the legal authority to stop the event, she said.

Med Ed Labs "stated they were unaware (David Saunders) would be used for public display in front of a paying audience," DiLeo said. "Although, a simple Google search would've revealed that Death Science had no credentials."

Obteen Nassiri, manager of Med Ed Labs, said in an interview that Death Sciences officials told him David Saunders' body would be used in a training for students, coroners and other medical professionals involved in death science.

They didn't tell him the event would be accessible to a general audience and that people would be charged to attend, he said.

"We had no idea," said Obteen Nassiri, manager of Med Ed Labs. "If we knew that, there's no way we would have approved that."

Since the event, Med Ed Labs has implemented policy changes such as researching the entities that receive donated bodies more carefully and ensuring the identities of body donors are kept private, Nassiri said. While Med Ed Labs doesn't tell families of body donors what entities ultimately receive donated bodies, the company explains what procedures the bodies could be used in, he said.

The company follows laws and regulations very carefully, Nassiri said. "Our donors, we respect them to the maximum," he added.

Oregon Health & Science University's body donation program supports 2,000 students studying medicine, dentistry, nursing and other fields every year, said Tamara Ostervoss, a licensed funeral director and embalmer who directs the program.

Ostervoss told the board the unethical use of whole-body donors harms the credibility of legitimate programs and hinders the education of health care professionals.

The contract Elsie Saunders signed to donate her husband's body left ambiguity as to what would happen with the body, Moore said.

He added that he was dismayed to learn states are "severely lacking" statutes prohibiting how David Saunders' body was used.

County commissioners each denounced how David Saunders' body was used.

"Disregard for the deceased's dignity and respect is abhorrent," said Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson. "It's just awful."

Commissioners Sharon Meieran and Lori Stegmann both expressed hope that criminal penalties could be used against violators of the county's ordinance.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said the board plans to raise the issue with lawmakers at the state and federal levels.

"I can't imagine how many times this has happened elsewhere and no one raised the flag, no one brought it to the attention of lawmakers who could do something about it," Kafoury said. "I'm horrified to know that there are other families out there that may not even know that this has taken place with their loved ones."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Election slate set for East Multnomah County primaries

No Democratic or Republican party challengers as candidates, voters look ahead to NovemberEast Multnomah County voters will be able to kick back and relax during the primaries when it comes to picking candidates to send off to Salem as all three local districts are uncontested until the November election. In total, six candidates — three from each party — will be vying for the seats. Each come from distinct backgrounds and bring their own expertise to the role. House District 50 features a political rematch from two years ago as both Rep. Ricki Ruiz, an incumbent Democrat, and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Advisors make new sustainability proposals to Multnomah County

The Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation's work reflects a shift to racial justice, officials said.From devastating wildfire smoke to record-breaking heat waves, Multnomah County residents are increasingly feeling the impacts of climate change. County officials and members of the county's Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation voiced an elevated sense of urgency and highlighted local solutions to environmental issues during a briefing Tuesday, April 5, to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. Committee members presented new recommendations for how the county can carry out its sustainability goals as part of the committee's annual work. The recommendations include: restoring lost...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Louisiana State
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County lost 12,000-plus people last year

New U.S. Census figures show many large metropolitan areas lost residents in 2021. The population of Multnomah County fell by 12,494 people last year, the largest decline of any county in the larger Portland region, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday, March 24. Multnomah County's population declined by 1.5%...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

MultCo Chair Deborah Kafoury gives final state of the county speech

Months before she's due to leave office, Kafoury discussed her time in office and the issues the county faces.With only months left before she leaves office, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury gave her eighth and final state of the county address Wednesday, April 13. The annual address is an opportunity for the board chair to provide her assessment of how the county is doing. Kafoury, who was first elected chair of the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners in 2014, is term-limited and will be replaced at the end of this year. Prior to becoming board chair, Kafoury served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Portland Police Bureau
Gresham Outlook

Waterfall Corridor ticket system scaled back after feedback

Ahead of launch, new program limiting drivers along Historic Highway now begins at Bridal Veil.A new ticket system to address congestion along the Historic Columbia River Highway this summer has already been refined after feedback and outcry from the public. The Waterfall Corridor Timed-Use Permits will go into effect Tuesday, May 24. The program will require all private vehicles to have purchased a $2 ticket to drive along the "Waterfall Corridor" in the Columbia River Gorge between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from the Bridal Veil off-ramp (Interstate 84 Exit 28) and Ainsworth State Park (Exit 35). That...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County faces historic violence, murder bookings

2022 on pace to set high-mark for murder charges in past three decades; violent crime up across board in GreshamViolence and crime is up across the board to kick off the new year, both in Gresham and across all of Multnomah County. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, there were 102 people in county jails being held on murder-related charges through April. The last time numbers were that high was in 1994, when Portland's homicide rate spiked at historic peaks. This recent trend dates back to 2020, with 67 murder arrests, and another marked increase in 2021,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Labor Commissioner is referee for business vs. workers

Seven candidates are running to head the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. It's Oregon's mystery political job. One of five elected executive offices — alongside governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. The position has been around since 1903 — with different names. It has no term...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Two MultCo sheriff candidates square off in debate

Candidates Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell and Derrick Peterson outlined their views on pressing public safety issues. Multnomah County sheriff candidates Derrick Peterson and Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell made their case to voters during a debate Friday, April 1. Hosted remotely and streamed live by the City Club of Portland, the debate was...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham community gardens builds relationships

Local community gardens provide stability to immigrant communities, fosters community. Moving from Portland to Gresham in the middle of the pandemic, Frances Bozarth said the transition was difficult, but her discovery of the cities community garden program helped ease her into her new home. "I loved gardening and it has...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

News Briefs - Gresham Council addresses budget gap

City leadership extends $15 Police, Fire and Parks fee; Garden plots available across Gresham. Gresham leadership has taken steps to continue addressing a budget shortage that will persist into the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Gresham City Council approved the extension of the monthly $15 Police, Fire and Parks Fee through...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham hires new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion manager

Denise Johnson to helm DEI program, guide future city projects through an equity lens.A woman with nearly two decades of diversity, equity and inclusion experience has been hired by the city of Gresham to helm its efforts to support everyone within City Hall and across its many unique neighborhoods. Denise Johnson was hired as the DEI Manager, a new position that will have her supporting current and future employees in understanding how best to build diversity, equity and inclusion within the workplace. "Gresham has the distinction and honor of being the most diverse city in Oregon," Johnson said....
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey shows. Oregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
89
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy