Robert Plant Feels He’s Become the Guy on Led Zeppelin ‘IV’ Album Cover

By Chad Childers
 1 day ago
In a case of life imitating art, Robert Plant has joked that in his older years, he's become the guy that is featured logging around sticks within the artwork of Led Zeppelin's fourth self-titled album. The revelation came about initially while Plant was reflecting back on their off-the-grid working...

Comments / 0

B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Comments / 0

