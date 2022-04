The bodybuilding community is mourning the loss of Cedric McMillan. The IFBB competitor and U.S. Army instructor was 44. The cause of death has not been revealed, but his health troubles were known to his social media followers and fans. At this time, the Internet’s attention is on his family who survives him. Cedric McMillan’s wife, Eva Matulessy-McMillan, has been by his side through his career highs and lows, his health struggles, and his ardent support for the troops. The Internet is sending a flood of condolences and support to Eva and their children. They are also very curious to know more about who McMillan’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Eva Matulessy-McMillan wiki.

