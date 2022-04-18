ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox-Guardians postponed by inclement weather

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians scheduled for...

NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox aim to get back to work after postponement

Mother Nature gave Cleveland the cold shoulder on Monday, with a mixture of rain and snow forcing the postponement of the Guardians' scheduled series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The American League Central rivals hope to fend off both Mother Nature as well as each other on Tuesday when...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox vs. Guardians Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 20 (Cleveland Stuck in a Rut After SF Sweep)

The Cleveland Guardians have a big problem. They have one of the best offenses in the league, but their pitching has been awful in their first nine games. This has led the second-highest scoring team in the MLB into a three-game losing streak heading into their series against Chicago. They are 4-5 on the year and really need to find some consistency at the plate and get some better quality out of their pitching.
CLEVELAND, OH
Reuters

Cubs hold off Rockies

Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki homered, Nick Madrigal had three hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday in Denver. Nico Hoerner and Yan Gomes had two hits each, Rowan Wick (1-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief and David Robertson got the final three outs for his third save for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Colorado Rockies 3B Kris Bryant Status for Sunday in Doubt

As Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports, Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant was removed from last night’s contest against the Chicago Cubs due to tightness in his quad, leaving his status for Sunday’s matchup in doubt. Bryant exited the game in the sixth inning with the...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER (AP) - Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Kuhl allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn’t start the inning. Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2

A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Los Angeles Angels in Houston, and the two-way superstar is off to a better start at the plate than on the mound this season. Ohtani is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA after two outings. He has 14 strikeouts, but he’s allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 8 1/3 innings.
#Inclement Weather#Rain And Snow#White Sox Guardians#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#Cleveland Guardians
numberfire.com

Giants-Mets postponed Monday due to weather

The San Francisco Giants-New York Mets game has been postponed on Monday due to inclement weather. Alex Cobb was scheduled to pitch for the Giants and Tylor Megill was set to toe the rubber for the Mets. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 19.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Royals City Connect uniforms reportedly leaked

The Kansas City Royals City Connect uniforms were reportedly leaked shortly before they were scheduled to debut. The Kansas City Royals are scheduled to debut their City Connect uniforms on April 30 against the New York Yankees, but the internet is seeing them ahead of time. The cap from the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

