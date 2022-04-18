ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election

 21 hours ago
The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers at a small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold a vote on unionizing, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday.

At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said.

The news follows growing interest in organizing at Amazon, which for years had resisted unions in its U.S. operations.

Just last month, thousands of employees at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island voted to organize under a different group known as the Amazon Labor Union, and workers at a second Staten Island warehouse are weighing later this month whether to unionize.

An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon for the delivery station DNK5. Amazon could dispute the validity of this latest petition.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Mark Porter and Alistair Bell

Comments / 45

bill$
20h ago

They re building warehouses by the thousands. And staffing them with people making 15-20 bux an hour. While the CEO’s are tanning and vacationing in the islands. Pay these workers enough to support a family and live a comfortable life. Like starting them with 45-50 a year. And maxing them out in the 70-80 after 8 years. With medical and pensions

Mckeon Charles Sr.
17h ago

What do you think all those hundreds of thousands of River Rats are for that they are letting across our boarder??? They are called good healthy Un Vaccinated Replacements.....

Louis Mope
19h ago

If I am Amazon, with their size I would just move the facility away from the thugs

