Ontario's Pebble Beach Has A Shore Of Colourful Rocks That Will Bring You To Nice, France

By Megan Renaud
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll feel like you're walking on rainbows along this rocky shore in Heron Bay, Ontario. Are you lounging on the French coast or spending a summer in Canada? Your photos will make it tough to tell. Forgo those typical sandy beaches so you don't miss out on the amazing...

