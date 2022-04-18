ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother charged with stabbing, killing sister after argument about household chores: Evanston police

 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HRfS_0fCnJtbJ00 The brother of a 30-year-old Evanston woman has been charged with her stabbing death , police said.

Karen Aphour died after she was stabbed several times on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue around 9:20 a.m. and found Karen with "several stab wounds," according to police. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

ALSO SEE: Woman found dead in duffel bag; police questioning teen son

Witnesses informed responding officers that the offender was Karen's brother, 26-year-old Andy Aphour. Andy was still in the residence and was taken into custody by Evanston Police without incident.

During the investigation, Andy admitted to stabbing Karen, police said. A verbal dispute over routine household chores happened before the stabbing. Witness statements corroborated Andy's admission.

The Evanston Police Department Detective Bureau worked with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved murder charges on Sunday against Andy in his sister's death. He has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Andy was given $300,000 bond with the special condition of surrendering his passport. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.

