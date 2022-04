UPDATE: NCAR Fire: Some Evacuations Lifted, Containment Stands At Around 20% BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in south Boulder put up lots of smoke and forced evacuations Saturday afternoon. At around 6 p.m., emergency officials say the fire grew to 122 acres with zero containment. (credit: CBS) It is being called the NCAR Fire due to its close proximity to the south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which is not directly in the wildfire’s path. Boulder officials said that the Table Mesa area in south Boulder and the Eldorado Canyon area were under a mandatory evacuation, but by 10 p.m....

BOULDER, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO