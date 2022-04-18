LAFC Welcomes CarMax As Club’s Official Used Car Retailer

Click here to read the full article. Penske’s first Ford E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California, with other U.S. locations phased in later this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Orders 110 More Volvo Electric Trucks for North AmericaRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

RETAIL ・ 18 HOURS AGO